Afronita's exit from the DWP Academy took the internet by storm as scores of netizens wondered what transpired

In a new interview, the dancer's colleague, Endurance Grand, has opened up about the situation and what influenced Afronita's decision

Endurance Grand's reason, compared to Afronita's current strides, has made many netizens more impressed with her former colleague's decision.

On January 22, 2024, the DWP Academy announced it was severing ties with its viral dancer, Danita Yeboah Akosua Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita.

In a press release, the academy did not disclose what led to Afronita's exit, setting the stage for numerous conspiracies from fans.

Afronita's former colleague, Endurance Grand, has finally weighed in on the issue, revealing the backstory behind the exit.

Endurance shares her disappoint

In a new interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Endurance Grand opened up about the hurt caused by Afronita's decision to become independent.

"If you're not in my shoes, you won't know how painful it is," said Endurance Grand when asked for her thoughts on Afronita's exit from the academy.

According to Endurance Grand, Afronita left to pursue a long-held dream of teaching and mentoring kids with a passion for dancing.

It's not surprising that soon after Afronita left, her current strides with her protégé, Abigail of the Talented Kidz fame followed.

In Endurance Grand's latest interview, she hinted that there may have been a conflict of interest between Afronita's dreams and the Academy's foray into kids' training after reiterating that her former colleague left on an amicable note.

Netizens react to Endurance Grand's interview about Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on Endurance Grand's narration of what happened between Afronita and the DWP Academy.

i_willsaidit said:

Ghana has a lot of conflict of interest so most people dnt understand it. So they will always ask why can’t you do this or that? Embedded in brains that it’s a norm, which is bad.

bar49652 wrote:

Don't be heartbroken endurance ❤️

@anointingtaiwo195 remarked:

I love her realness and authenticity.. She didn't dodge any question or lie about anything.. Big ups to you Queen...

Afronita speaks after her BGT audition,

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that viral dancers Afronita and Abigail had become the first Ghanaian dancers to audition for Britain's Got Talent.

After the news of their audition surfaced online, Afronita shared her excitement about the new milestone in a new post.

