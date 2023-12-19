A video of a younger Afronita in her high school days has resurfaced on social media

The video was re-posted by one of the several Facebook accounts linked to the young DWP dancer

Netizens couldn't believe it as they saw the dancer in her high school uniform with her low haircut

Ghanaian dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah popularly known as Afronita has been spotted in an old video of her high school days.

The video shared by a parody account of her online has the dancer in a lowcut dressed in her uniform.

Netizens lost their cool as they saw the charming video of Afronita and some other dancers from the DWP community.

Dancegod Loyd vibes with Afronita in high school

Afronita is one of the most influential socialites in Ghana currently with over a million followers on social media.

The 20-year-old dancer gained admission to the high school in 2018 after completing her BECE education in Accra.

In one of her high school moments captured in a video, the young dancer in a lowcut and her school uniform was spotted vibing with some of her DWP dancing mates and seniors as they visited her on campus.

In the video, Afronita's seniors cheered her up and urged her on as she journeyed through high school.

She is now enrolled in the University of Ghana, Legon while managing her dancing career as part of the DWP collective.

Netizens react to old video of Afronita in high school

YENcom.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they drooled over Afronita's throwback video.

Abena Konadu Asamoah wrote:

Eiii watik) no no?

Lucy Boateng reacted:

Sending love ❤️

Instructor Regi said:

I see dancegod. Chemistry

Amponsah Afia Badu remarked:

she went to Wesley girls in Cape Coast

Afronita overjoyed as her birthday wishes are granted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Afronita's explosive day as she turned 20 on November 30, 2023.

The DWP dancer who shared her birthday list couldn't hide her joy as she was gifted a new Macbook, a fully sponsored trip, and cash prizes among other gits from her colleagues and fans.

