Stylish NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has shared his tastes in Ghanaian music and food

The NFL superstar shared his favourite Ghanaian things to do in Ghana while on The Day Show with Berla Mundi

The athlete's choices caught the attention of some fans, who shared their thoughts

American football linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah opened up about his favourite music and foods from Ghana.

The NFL linebacker rose to fame with his Afrocentric outfits, which he proudly wore before games, spotlighting the rich and diverse cultures of Ghana and countries across Africa.

In a recent interview, the American-born Ghanaian proved that he is not only interested in fashion but also in music and food.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah names his favourite Ghanaian artistes Photo source: Instagram/DeonBoakye, Instgram/KapturedPixels

Source: Instagram

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah names King Promise and Deon Boakye

According to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, he naturally gravitates towards jazz. However, King Promise is on his list of favourite Ghanaian musicians to listen to.

Recall that Jeremiah connected with King Promise in Cote d'Ivoire earlier this year. Both stars had visited the country to support Ghana at the just-ended AFCON.

Jeremiah, also named Ghanaian youngster Deon Boakye, rose to fame under Samini's tutelage. The young Ghanain eulogised the NFL star in a song which caugh the latter's attention earlier this year.

The NFL star also confessed that the nature of his work often required him to stay off some enjoyable Ghanaian delicacies, but his favourite meal was Red Red, popularly known Gobe.

Jeremiah's choices get Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reviewed Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah's choices.

@ThabitSenior said:

Finally someone I can relate with. Red-red without eggs

@Anie_Wall wrote:

Wow Jeremiah looks good and younger here. Must be the Ghana mframa

@Huey_Brabus noted:

Chaley Gob3 is a global food

@owusuroland69 remarked:

Gh to the world baba , shine bright hommyz

NFL features Ghana in Super Bowl ad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NFL star had selected Ghana as the filming location for an official Super Bowl ad titled Born To Play, showcasing promising young football talent from Africa.

The short film featuring Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, and Cameron Jordan aired during the Super Bowl showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers, drawing over 100 million views worldwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh