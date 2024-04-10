American rapper Ja Rule has arrived in Ghana with his ever-gorgeous wife, Aisha Atkins

Photos of them touring the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum with the Beyond The Return team have gone viral on social media

Many people hailed him for abiding by his word to construct a school in the country

American rapper Ja Rule was spotted in Ghana on April 9, 2024, after he made his intention to visit the country known in a social media post in January 2024.

Ja Rule and his wife tour the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. Image Credit: @beyondthereturn and @blacvolta

Source: Instagram

Ja Rule tours Ghana

Ja Rule will be in Ghana for two days to oversee the construction of a primary school he intends to build, which he announced on his verified X account on January 4, 2024.

He announced that the building project would take place at Nuasso in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Photos of him and his wife Aisha Atkins touring the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, along with the Beyond The Return team, have surfaced on social media.

Below are photos and videos of American rapper Ja Rule and his wife Aisha Atkins touring the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra.

Reactions as Ja Rule tours Ghana

Below are reactions to the photos of Ja Rule and his wife touring the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

yaw_twum said:

This dude was serious when he said he was gonna build a school in Ghana...thats dope

blakboymercedes said:

I welcome him to cape coast castle

panafrican_affairs said:

Love this but Africa need new universities not elementary schools

immigrationlawyeru.s.a said:

Imagine if all African Americans do this, how amazing it would be :)

impero_mnkq said:

Jarule is back to Ghana

justnotforyou7 said:

he no go see the president for jubilee house?

pamwilli21 said:

Build sone in the hood where we from our kids need black own powers to help them

dymhomesgh said:

Ja Rule is by far the most popular hiphop star in Ghana. Before Shatta Wale, there was a Jarule on the streets lol.. Akwaaba Mr. Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr. @jarule

Below is the post Ja Rule made about his intention to build a school in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh