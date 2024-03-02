Chris Brown's children: Meet Chris Brown's adorable kids and baby mamas

Christopher Brown is a well-known American musician, dancer, songwriter, and actor. He is considered one of the most significant musicians in R&B music, acclaimed as a genre pioneer, and frequently referred to as the King of R&B. Given his celebrity status, many of his supporters want to learn more about his personal life. For instance, who are Chris Brown's children?

Chris Brown performing onstage at Banc of California Stadium (L). The singer attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center (R). Photo: Scott Dudelson, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown is an actor known for his roles in Stomp the Yard (2007), This Christmas (2007), Think Like a Man (2012) and Takers (2010). Some of his well-known songs include Under the Influence, Loyal, Call Me Every Day, Say Goodbye Yeah 3x, and New Flame. Besides his illustrious career, he is a father of three.

Chris Brown's profile summary

Full name Christopher Maurice Brown Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 1989 Age 34 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Tappahannock, Virginia, United States Current residence Citrus Ridge Dr, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ammika Harris Children 3 Father Clinton Brown Mother Joyce Hawkins Siblings Lytrell Bundy Education Essex High School Profession Musician, dancer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actor Genres R&B, hip-hop, pop Labels CBE, Jive, RCA Net worth $50 million Years active 2002–present Instagram @chrisbrownofficial

Chris Brown's children

How many children does Chris Brown have? He has three children: Two daughters, Royalty and Lovely Symphani, and one boy, Aeko Catori. Here are more details about them:

Royalty Brown

Royalty Brown attending the premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen" (L). Royalty at the Nights of the Jack Friends & Family Night in 2019 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Royalty is a celebrity kid, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She is the singer's firstborn daughter. She is the singer's firstborn daughter.

Royalty was born on 27 May 2014. She is 9 years old (as of February 2024). Her zodiac sign is Gemini. In December 2017, Chris Brown's daughter launched The Royal Collection apparel brand. The apparel business offers a range of kid-friendly outfits, accessories and cosmetics for all ages.

She also introduced Royalty and Sinatra Kids Vitamin C Gummies in June 2020 with her sister Sinatra. Royalty has agreements and collaborations with several companies, including FashionNova Kids.

Aeko Catori

Ammika Harris stands next to a wall (L), and him in a grey Marvin (R). Photo: @aekocatoribrownnofficia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aeko Catori is an American celebrity child. He is Chris Brown's second child and only son. He is an Instagram model.

Catori was born on 20 November 2019. He is 4 years old (as of February 2024). His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Lovely Symphani Brown

Lovely Symphani is Chris Maurice's third daughter. When did Chris Brown have a 3rd child? Lovely Symphani was born on 7 January 2022. She is 2 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Chris Brown's baby mamas

The American musician has three children, each with a different mother. Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown are his three baby mothers. Learn more about them below:

Nia Guzman

Nia Guzman standing on a stairway (L). The model at a restaurant (R). Photo: @therealniaguzman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nia is a nurse, model, and businesswoman. She was born on 22 July 1983. Nia is 40 years old (as of February 2024). She is of Hispanic ancestry with Mexican and Puerto Rican roots. Nia is Royalty's mother and Chris Maurice's first baby mama.

She began dating her baby daddy, Chris, while still committed to her ex-husband, Terry Amey. Guzman is a mom of three kids, all from different fathers.

Who is Chris Brown's daughter with?

The American artist and Nia Guzman consented to mutual legal and physical custody of their daughter, Royalty. Maurice was permitted extensive unrestricted access to the child, and the kid was officially named Royalty Brown.

Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris takes a selfie in her room (L). The model takes a close-up selfie in her car (R). Photo: @ammikaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ammika Harris is an American model and social media personality. She was born on 16 May 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is 30 years old (as of February 204). Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Ammika is Aeko Catori’s mum and Chris Brown’s second baby mama.

Rumours about Ammika and Chris's relationship first surfaced online in 2015. However, neither made any public statements about their connection at the time. The speculation resurfaced in June 2018 when Harris was seen swapping love emoticons with Brown in one of her Instagram posts.

By late April 2019, the two had allegedly split up, with Chris purportedly seeing model Indyamarie Jean. However, Jean and Maurice separated due to Ammika's pregnancy with Maurice's child. In June 2019, it was revealed that Ammika Harris was expecting Chris's second child.

Is Chris Brown and Ammika back together?

Even though they have not officially confirmed their connection, fans have conjectured that the couple is back together almost four years after welcoming their first child, Catori.

Diamond Brown

Diamond Brown showcasing a side-parted hairstyle (L). The influencer during a fashion photoshoot session (R). Photo: @thediamondbrown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Diamond is Lovely Symphani's mum and Chris Brown's third baby mama. She was born in the United States on 4 September 1998 in Miami, Florida. Diamond is 25 years old (as of February 2024). Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Diamond Brown is a Los Angeles-based American fashion model, Instagram influencer, and social personality. She has previously promoted Model Experience and SamoldChickOfficials' brands and clothes. She became prominent on social media in December 2021 after she announced her pregnancy.

FAQs

Who is Chris Brown? He is a well-known American musician, dancer, songwriter, and actor. He is widely recognised as the King of R&B. What is Chris Brown's age? He is 34 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 5 May 1989. Does Chris Brown have 4 kids? He has three kids only, two daughters and a son. What are Chris Brown's kid's names? Their names are Royalty, Lovely Symphani, and Aeko Catori. How many baby mamas does Chris Brown have? He has three baby mamas: Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris and Diamond Brown. Are Chris Brown and Ammika married? The couple is not married. However, they have a child together and are supposedly dating again. How much is Chris Brown worth right now? He has an alleged net worth of $50 million as of 2024. How tall is Chris Brown? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Chris Brown is an American musician, dancer, songwriter, and actor. Chris Brown's children are Royalty, Aeko Catori, and Lovely Symphani. He has children with three different baby mamas: Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown.

Yen.com.gh recently released a complete list of all NBA YoungBoy's kids. NBA YoungBoy is an American rapper known for his excellent music profession and legal difficulties. His songs, style, and tenacity in the face of legal obstacles have led to his fame and reputation in the music business.

Who are NBA YoungBoy's kids? The artist has eleven kids by nine different women. In addition to his biological kids, NBA YoungBoy is Kamron's dad. Read the article for the ages and names of all NBA YoungBoys' children.

Source: YEN.com.gh