Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently expressed her desire to adopt a girl child. In a post on social media platform X, she stated her preference for a child under a year old, attracting a lot of support and lovely reactions from her followers.

Nana Aba, who is already a proud mother to one son, is looking to expand her family. Her post was met with a lot of love and encouragement, with many of her followers applauding her decision to consider adoption.

The post also sparked a flurry of hilarious responses as some grown adults humorously offered themselves up for adoption. The light-hearted requests showed how much people hold the media personality in high esteem.

Adoption, while not a new concept, is gaining a lot of acceptance in Ghana. Many Ghanaians said that it was a noble act to provide a home to a child who needed one. Nana Aba's decision was generally seen as a positive one despite a few naysayers.

Nana Aba warms heart with adoption announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GhAtswei said:

Thoughtful of you ☺️, Nana. I adopted one when she was 3. Today, she is 10. She has brought me many breakthroughs

lee_adjoa commented:

Awww nice move.. God bless you

dis_gyal1 said:

Plsss adopt me I’m in my 20s but I sometimes act like a year old baby

