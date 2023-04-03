James Gardiner was on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night and he had a lot to say about the Nigerian movie industry and that of Ghana

The actor revealed that Nigerians were far better and more organised than their Ghanaian counterparts, complaining that there was a lack of seriousness in the Ghanaian industry

Gardiner, who has acted in a lot of Nigerian movies, detailed his experiences working with Nigerian moviemakers and lamented about the stark difference

Popular Ghanaian actor James Gardiner made an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night with host MzGee. During the show, Gardiner spoke candidly about the stark contrast between the Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries.

According to Gardiner, the Nigerian movie industry was far superior to Ghana's movie industry in terms of organisation, quality and overall professionalism. He spoke of his personal experiences working with Nigerian filmmakers, detailing the efficiency and high standards they adhere to. In contrast, he bemoaned the Ghanaian industry's lack of seriousness and commitment.

Gardiner's comments were not without support. Actress Jackie Appiah, who was also a guest on the show, agreed with Gardiner's assessment, adding that the Nigerian movie industry has raised the bar for the rest of Africa.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views on Gardiner's remarks, with many agreeing that the Ghanaian industry needs to step up its game. Some have even called for a complete overhaul of the industry, arguing that the current state of affairs was simply not good enough.

James Gardiner Sparks Conversation

BigNellyy wrote:

naturally we Nigerians have talent when it comes to entertainment generally

@5StarGeneral commented:

As for Nigeria, corruption money is also helping. Besides, that's a lot of money. Our corruption money is small and to top it up, PhD syndrome is a worry

pa2pagh also wrote:

Nigeria have the numbers that's what is working for them

