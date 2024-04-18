Quables has subtly explained his issues with Dancegod Lloyd, suggesting that the dancer betrayed him

In a post on X, Quables, who has been throwing shade at Dancegod Lloyd on social media, shared an old interview with Dancegod Lloyd, talking about how Quables helped him

Quables previously threw shade at Dancegod Lloyd for celebrating getting verified on TikTok, a move many people deemed unnecessary

Quables, the co-founder of DWP Academy, has expressed his discontent with Dancegod Lloyd, hinting at a possible betrayal. Quables took to X to voice his concerns in a series of posts.

In a post on social media platform X, he shared an old interview featuring Dancegod Lloyd, where Lloyd openly acknowledged Quables’ instrumental role in his career. He wrote a long caption explaining that Dancegod had offended him, and that was why he was throwing shade at him.

You people think I don’t like this person ? Ask him to really tell you about me, if nothing has gone wrong or keeps going on I will never come at him like that . He knows what he is doing . One day I hope he tells you all the truth! He said.

The tension between the two dance icons has been brewing for a while, with Quables previously throwing shade at Dancegod Lloyd for celebrating his verification on TikTok. Many Ghanaians deemed this act unnecessary, further fueling the controversy.

Quables’ recent actions suggest a deep sense of hurt and betrayal. While he has not explicitly stated his grievances, his subtle jabs at Dancegod Lloyd indicate a falling out.

Quables sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KwaoBuabeng said:

He was your senior in Presec. He was the best dancer in Presec. Yes, he was not from a rich home, and you were a rich kid but don't act like you made him

QueendivasL wrote:

This is why some people are scared to move on in life. They will be at one place and retire.

Mariam680443953 said:

So what at all has he done to you. I don't think he went to the same media channel to debunk what he said earlier.

