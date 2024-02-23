Florence Obinim is bent on keeping her marriage with Bishop Daniel Obinim no matter what the obstacles may be

According to her, she started with her husband from scratch and would not leave him now that they are supposed to enjoy the fruit of their labour

She made the statement while admonishing their congregants in a video from one of their church services, which has been trending online

Gospel singer and wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Florence Obinim, has pledged steadfast loyalty to her husband.

According to Mrs Obinim, despite the many controversies surrounding Bishop Obinim's ministry and personal life, she would never leave her husband.

Bishop Obinim, the founder and leader of International God's Way Church (IGWC), has faced numerous criticisms over the years. From accusations of swindling church members to extra-marital affairs, he has suffered them all.

The 'man of God' even had a banter with Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, ending with him in police custody.

Despite these adversities, Florence revealed that she began her journey alongside her husband when he possessed nothing and thus would not leave after struggling with him to make it.

During a recent church service, the Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker declared that she would defend their relationship against potential threats or detractors.

"I am committed to my husband and I will do everything in my power to protect our relationship," she said.

She made the point to admonish church members to believe that blessings from God also come with their trials and tribulations.

After her submission which got the entire congregation excited, her husband who seemed to agree with her added a few words.

