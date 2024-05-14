International God's Way Church founder Bishop Obinim has been caught in yet another controversy

In his latest video, Obinim blasted people who dropped GH¢5-10 in the offering bowl and ordered them to come back for it

The video has sparked reactions from social media users as some wonder if he is a real 'man of God'

International God's Way Church (IGWC) founder Bishop Daniel Obinim has caused a stir online after warning his church members against 'small offertories'.

In a video, Obinim urged his congregants to increase the amounts they pay for offering to support God's work.

The IGWC leader expressed frustration over the low offerings received, citing the need for higher contributions.

For him, "small contributions" likeGH¢5-10 were a mockery to God and a show of "disrespect toward him as their pastor."

According to the controversial Obinim, God was unhappy with the 'small offerings.' He subsequently suggested that the acceptable offering in any of the branches of his churches should be GH¢20 and above.

Before he ended his statement, Obinim ordered all those who paid GH¢5 and GH¢10 to come and take their offerings away, adding that those who do not have enough to give should stay away when it is time to pay their offerings.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Obinim's latest directive on 'small offerings'

The video has led many to question the genuineness of Obinim as a 'man of God'. Others are also wondering whether his church members will still be attending service.

ayivor.mawutor said:

Eiiiiiii.By their fruit, you shall know them

wdj1848 said:

Oh they will still go to that church; forget about this video

Obinim's wife won't leave him for anything

Meanwhile, Obinim's wife, Florence, is determined to keep her marriage with him no matter the obstacles.

According to her, she started with her husband from scratch and would not leave him now that they are supposed to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

She made the statement while admonishing their congregants in a video from one of their church services, which has been trending online.

