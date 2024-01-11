Bishop Daniel Obinim has expressed his regrets over his 'beef' with Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Ken Agyapong had a go at Obinim in 2020 after claiming the 'man of God' was a charlatan, and led to his arrest

Since that time, Obinim's influence has diminished and he has admitted in his latest video that he picked the wrong fight

Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of International God's Way Church (IGWC) has publicly confessed to regretting his infamous clash with Kennedy Agyapong.

Obinim admitted that despite receiving several warnings from God to humbly bow out of the conflict, he refused to do so, believing he was spiritually stronger than Kennedy Agyapong. He acknowledged that he was arrogant during that period and refused to listen to God.

It will be recalled that Kennedy Agyapong, in April 2020, started a campaign to expose Obinim and other pastors he deemed as charlatans.

Among others, the Assin Central MP showed photos of some women he claimed Obinim had taken advantage of and cheated on his wife with.

Their spat ended with Ken Agyapong orchestrating the arrest of Bishop Obinim in May. Since the spat, Obinim has not been able to regain the influence

Obinim admits he picked the wrong person to fight

In his latest video, Obinim revealed that he was humbled after fighting with Kennedy Agyapong, as he lost a significant amount of valuable resources.

Because of his experience, he said he has since refrained from showing off his expensive properties on social media and no longer walks around with bodyguards or police escorts.

Obinim further elaborated on his regret, stating that his biggest mistake was engaging in the beef with Kennedy Agyapong

