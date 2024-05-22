The video of Biskit speaking on her ambition has gone viral as a dancer has gone viral on social media

The winner of Season 15 Talented Kidz also commended Abigail and expressed the desire to emulate her

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Biskit on emerging victorious in the competition

Young female dancer Biskit has opened up on her ambition and aspirations after winning season 15 of Talented Kidz.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the talented dancer who was speaking in an interview stated that her aim was to become a professional dancer.

She also congratulated Abigail Dromo, winner of Talented Kidz Season 14, for excelling in Britain Got Talent.

When the interviewer quizzed Biskit on whether she wanted to follow in Abigail's footsteps, the young dancer responded in the affirmative.

She said her major goal was also to make an appearance at Britain Got Talent and was hopeful that it would come to pass.

The adorable video had raked in over 4000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Biskit

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Biskit, with some expressing optimism that she would also make an appearance on the Britain Got Talent show.

