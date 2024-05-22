Endurance Grand has arrived in Ghana after a successful stint in Berlin for this year's CDC Festival

Her protege, Biskit, mobbed her at the airport to welcome her back to Ghana

The two dancers shared a heartwarming moment after reconnecting for the first time since Endurance Grand's trip

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian dancer, Endurance Grand, having finished her first international assignment abroad, has arrived in Ghana.

She shared a video of her at the airport as she was welcomed by her protege, Biskit, who was recently adjudged the ultimate winner of this year's Talented Kidz talent reality show.

A video of Endurance Grand and Biskit at the airport has popped up online, exciting many of their fans.

Endurance Grand is back in Ghana Photo source: Instagram/KapturedPixels, Instagram/EnduranceGrand, Instagram/Biskitworld

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand reconnects with Biskit after a European trip

Scores of DWP Academy members, including Lisa Quama, stormed the National Theatre to cheer their young colleague, Biskit, during the grand finale of the Talented Kidz.

Some of the dancers broke into tears, cheering Biskit on after she was announced the winner, succeeding Abigail Dromo Adjiri, who won the show last year.

Endurance Grand missed out on Biskit's proud moment due to her assignment abroad. Biskit surprised her mentor with flowers at the airport, and she couldn't hide her admiration for the young dancer during the emotional moment.

Endurance Grand shared the heartwarming moment online, using the opportunity to congratulate Biskit on becoming a Talented Kidz winner.

Not me thinking I’m gonna sneak back into the country unnoticed only for my little to pull a surprise on me . It made me so happy and proud at the same time. So many things I’m grateful for and @biskitworld is one of them, thank you for working so hard and making Mentoring so beautiful for @realcesh and I , Never stop dreaming. I love you so much little one , Cheers to the next big thing. Congratulations

Biskit chooses Endurance Grand over Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Biski had opened up about ther relationship with Endurance Grand and Afronita amidst rumours about who her real trainer was.

Biskit established that the former DWP Academy member didn't discover, help or manage her at any point in her career. She hailed Endurance Grand recounting how the female dance superstars have helped share her trajectory in the dance world.

Source: YEN.com.gh