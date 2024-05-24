Fans in Kumasi mobbed Kumawood actor Lil Win as he embarked on a media tour to promote his movie, A Country Called Ghana, which was to be premiered on May 25, 2024, in that region

In a video that has gone viral, the actor decided to gift his fans money, which he threw in the air for them to grab

Many people admired his kind heart, and they cheered him in the comments

Ghanaian actor Lil Win was on a media tour on Friday, May 24, 2024, to promote his movie A Country Called Ghana premiere in Kumasi.

Lil Win gifts fans money. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Lil Win sprayed money on fans

While in town at one of the Kumasi-based radio stations, Lil Win was mobbed by fans outside the premises who cheered him and called out his nickname.

The Kumawood actor decided to give them money as a thank-you for the love they showed him. He was seen spraying money on the large crowd.

In the video, some of the fans wanted to take hold of the bundle of money he was holding. Some attempted, while others succeeded in getting away with some money. Others, however, were lucky to collect some from the air and the ground.

Below is a video of Lil Win throwing money at fans in Kumasi.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win throwing money on fans in Kumasi

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about how generous he was. Others also hailed him in the comment section by writing out his nickname.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video shared by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku:

steph_enawu said:

Reeeezy reezy!! Reezy 1 reezy 1!

onedaybaron29

He is giving them ticket money ☺️

djniiwayne said:

"Reezy"

zeinabzakaria7 said:

Reezy 1

bolawaa3 said:

God bless you Lil Win

forkuo.anderson said:

Wow love that

monidestine said:

God bless you

Lil Win failed a reading test during an interview, video got many laughing hard

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win was tasked to read a script for a radio commercial during an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, Akoma FM.

Lil Win tried to read the script fluently but sought the help of others in the studio to help him pronounce certain words.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others rated his reading skills.

Source: YEN.com.gh