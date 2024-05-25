Lil Win is set to premiere his new movie A Country Called Ghana in Kumas after a successful stint in Accra

The actor, during a promotional run for the movie, clashed with his colleague Oboy Siki

A video of the actors engaged in a heated argument about the movie has popped up online

Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki has been one of the most vocal critics of Lil Win's new movie A Country Called Ghana.

Oboy Siki maintains that the movie didn't live up to its hype due to Frank Fiifi Gharbin's incompetence as its director.

In a recent interview, Lil Win clashed with Oboy Siki ahead of Lil Win's upcoming movie premiere in Kumasi.

Oboy Siki and Lil Win Photo source: Instagram/LongJon, Instagram/LilWin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win clashes with Oboy Siki

Scores of Kumawood celebrities are expected to show up at the CCB Auditorium for the premiere of A Country called Ghana in Kumasi. Lil Win has personally invited various stars, including Kwaku Manu and YFM journalist NYDJ.

However, the actor has issued a restraining order against Oboy Siki ahead of the showdown in Kumasi because of the latter's detracting comments about A Country Called Ghana.

In another video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win was engaged in a heated argument with his colleague over the movie and offered to pay Oboy Siki to stop the detracting comments about A Country Called Ghana.

Fans react to Lil Win and Oboy Siki's argument

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Oboy Siki and Lil Win's latest video.

mcdrills_ said:

Oboy siki is surprised

sayless197 wrote:

I do understand lil win … Why will u condemn his content and later want to attend its premiere

yaa__babie noted:

So why will an old man do that hairstyle and talk like that on radio. Where are his friends and family to advice him on the rubbish he has on his head....aahhh

Lil Win talks about the next big thing after A Country Called Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had opened up about his next project after A Country called Ghana.

The actor shared his plans to feature three Nollywood stars, including Ini Edo, and other stars from Hollywood and the South African movie industry.

He disclosed that he had already begun a conversation with some of the stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh