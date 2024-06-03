Lynx Entertainment Record Label Taps Eric Toscar As A&R And Artiste Manager
- Lynx Entertainment has signed seasoned media and music executive Eric Agyapong-Mensah, popularly known as Eric Toscar, to its growing team
- He will lead A&R and artiste management activities for the record label's new project, St Lennon
- Eric Toscar spoke to YEN.com.gh about his new role and vision for the record label
Ghanaian music and media executive Eric Agyapong-Mensah, popularly known as Toscar, has joined the Lynx Entertainment record label.
Lynx, one of Ghana's leading record labels, boasts an expansive artiste roster that includes Kuami Eugene and Kidi.
Toscar shared his hopes of facilitating the Lynx vision and helping to bolster new talent projects as the record label's new A&R and artiste manager.
Eric Toscar details his role as new Lynx signee
Last year, Lynx Entertainment announced the signing of its new generation of talents, including Maya Blu, BoiJake, DSL, and St. Lennon.
According to Eric, his new role is specifically committed to St Lennon. He has three songs under Lynx Entertainment and yet-to-be-released collaborations with Kidi and Kuami Eugene.
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Eric Toscar established that,
"I'm thrilled to be working with a talented artiste like St. Lennon and having the opportunity to contribute to his success. I'm also feeling a sense of responsibility, knowing that my decisions and guidance will significantly impact his career."
For over a decade, Lynx Entertainment has been a well oiled machine behind some of Ghana's biggest music industry success stories.
Led by the label's boss, Richie Mensah, a renowned Ghanaian music luminary, the Lynx Entertainment team prides itself on the ability to deliver innovative and engaging content that captures the essence and spirit of African culture.
Eric Toscar joins the team with nearly ten years of experience in the music industry, working in various media and music executive roles with artistes including Black Sherif Kweku Smoke and top brands like Afro Nation Ghana and 3 Music.
