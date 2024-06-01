King Promise has opened up about his journey from being an unknown artiste to becoming a mainstream music success

He also credits Omar Sterling and Mugeez of R2Bees as well as his father for inspiring him

The singer spoke in an interview on Starr FM with Bola Ray to promote his latest song, Favourite Story, off his upcoming True To Self album

Ghanaian music sensation, King Promise has talked about his blossoming music career and the inspiration behind his rise.

King Promise credits R2bees and his dad as his sources of inspiration Photo source: @iamkingpromise @R2Bees

King Promise talks about music inspiration

King Promise, in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM’s “Starrchat” credited Omar Sterling and Mugeez (R2Bees) for being his biggest source of inspiration.

According to the TGMA artiste of the year nominee, he always had a passion for music as a kid, but he decided to pursue it as a career after listening to R2Bees’ Slow Down song.

“From the very first time I heard R2Bees’ slow down song, I said this is the type of person I want to be. As in making music, I want to make music that cuts across not just Ghana but the rest of the continent to the rest of the world,” he said.

He also acknowledged his father, Mr Francis Newman for exposing him to both local and foreign music from his childhood days.

“My dad always played a major role and eventually when I started making music, it influenced my knowledge in music, from the writing to my approach in general,” he added.

The singer also heaped praises on music legends like Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and Ofori Amponsah for their immense contribution to the growth of Ghana music.

King Promise Releases Music Video For His Latest Single Favourite Story

Meanwhile, King Promise has released the official video for his latest single "Favourite Story", from his forthcoming album, Note To Self.

The beautiful song features multi-award winning rapper Sarkodie and rising young singer, Olive The Boy.

The video has gathered a lot of positive reactions from music lovers all over the world and currently has over 200,000 views on YouTube.

