Amerado's Performance Lands Delay In Hot Waters, She Fires Back With Fury
- The Telecel Ghana Music Awards came off on June 1 in Accra after months of anticipation
- Several artistes mounted the stage to serenade the audience at the Grand Arena and online
- Amerado's performance sparked numerous reactions online, with some fans sharing snide remarks about Delay
Ghanaian rapper and singer Amerado scored three nominations at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
The rapper's hit record Kwaku Anase won him the Best Song of the Year.
He was also among the performers for the night, serenading fans with his hit record and his new song, Tintontan.
Amerado's performance causes stir
The audience generally enjoyed Amerado's performance. However, a select few fan comments online directed at Delay sparked the frenzy.
During the performance, Amerado dedicated his trides at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards to his mother.
Some fans who misconstrued Amerado's shout-out to his mum as a message to Delay received severe backlash from the media personality.
In a series of now-deleted posts,
Netizens react to Amerado's performance
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the feud between Delay and some online fans after Amerado's performance.
@LitleElvisTefe said:
Chairwoman take am personal ooo emotional damage CONCERT ‼️
@Abdul_Himsel0 wrote:
There’s more into this issue ! What at all Amerado tek do Delay ! Hit n run or what
Stonebwoy shares his TGMA glory
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been crowned the Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
The musician called his contenders, Ras Kuuku and Epixode, to share in his glory, winning the award for a record nine times.
He also used the opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the Reggae Dancehall's early practitioners, including Rocky Dawuni, Kojo Antwi, Black Prophet and Samini.
Source: YEN.com.gh
