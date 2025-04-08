Brighton and Hove Albion forward Michelle Agyemang has opted to play for England over Ghana at international level

The Arsenal loanee received her first invite from England on Saturday following an injury to Alessia Russo

The England-born striker is expected to play her first game for the Lionesses in their game against the Red Flames of Belgium

Talented forward Michelle Agyemang has received her first invite to the England senior women's national team despite being on the radar of Ghana.

Agyemang was born in England to Ghanaian parents, making her eligible to play for the Black Queens of Ghana.

However, following an injury to Alessia Russo in the England squad for the Nations League game against Belgium, the 19-year-old was handed her first call-up.

The teen forward travelled with the Lionesses to Leuven for the second leg of the Nations League match with Belgium.

Agyemang is expected to make her debut against Belgium, which could potentially end Ghana's pursuit of the Brighton forward.

The forward, who rose through the ranks at Arsenal Women FC, is currently on loan at the Amex Park.

She has made 19 appearances this season, scoring a goal in the National Women's League in Ghana.

England explains Agyemang's invite

In a statement released by the English FA, Agyemang's invite was explained as part of handing young players the chance.

The statement read:

"Michelle Agyemang has joined the England senior women’s squad for the first time.

“Agyemang, part of the WU19s squad who have successfully qualified for this summer’s EURO in Poland with a game to spare, replaces Alessia Russo.

“Russo has returned to Arsenal for further assessment on an injury sustained in the Lionesses’ 5-0 win against Belgium in Bristol on Friday. The 24-player squad depart St. George’s Park today as they prepare for Tuesday’s return fixture against the Red Flames in Leuven."

Black Queens recruits Europe-born players

The female national team has taken a cue from their male counterparts with the recruitment of Europe-born players to their squad.

Last year, Freda Ayisi, who was born in England and was also a former Arsenal player was handed her first invite for the Olympic Games qualifiers.

While ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this year, new coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has handed invites to two new players.

German-born Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu and England-born Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah are the latest to join the team.

The FA has also ensured most players of Ghanaian descent join from the youth level.

Black Queens beat Senegal in friendly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Queens returned to winning ways after beating Senegal's Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly in Dakar on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The West African giants are preparing ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in July this year.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren supervised the team to their first win in five matches and his maiden victory since taking over early this year.

