A Ghanaian woman left a man she was dating in Ghana and married another person who was living abroad.

The man said he was brokenhearted for days but decided to move on after a while.

In a Facebook post, the man said that before he started dating the lady, she told him she was dating another Ghanaian man living abroad but did not see any viability in that relationship.

“The day I proposed to her, she said no. She said there was a guy in her life, but the guy had travelled abroad. According to her, though the relationship wasn't in good health, she wanted to be sure that indeed the relationship was dead before she could start something new.”

“I understood her point and left her to settle her issues. One day she told me, 'I think I'm wasting my time waiting for someone who isn't coming for me. I'm moving on."'That marked the beginning of something new between us.”

After dating for two years, they decided to get married. As most Ghanaian traditions demand, the man’s family met with the lady’s people and did the "knocking" ceremony.

“After the 'knocking,' we rented an apartment together, but I didn't move in with her since we were not yet married. She was the only one staying in the apartment.”

He said his fiancée started giving him attitude, but he could not tell what the issue was. During that time, he met another lady called Barbara.

“Barbara claimed she had been in the same secondary school as me and was two years my junior. She told me a lot of things only people in the school then would know. We became friends and later met a couple of times.”

The man’s girlfriend one day told him she was travelling. Barbara later visited the man and stayed at his place late.

“Soon, it was 8pm and then 9pm, but there was no sign of her leaving. I told her it was getting late, but she paid little attention to me and instead kept tapping on her phone. She left the chair and threw herself into my bed again. As soon as she fell onto the bed, my door flew open and there she was—my girlfriend. She came with her junior sister.”

His girlfriend got angry and broke up with him even though he apologised several times.

“All this happened in February. In June, she had a traditional wedding with her ex-boyfriend who had returned from abroad recently.”

“Everything happened so fast—faster than you could say, Jack. But through all the lies, her junior sister was truthful to me. She said: 'You were played. She planted Barbara in your life so she could make the breakup your fault.'

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Westaph Dela said:

“Shame on her.”

Ayirebi Ama Annie wrote:

“Interesting how some women act childishly when they hear men abroad…I’m happy you found someone better than her.”

Cindy Elikem Galley said:

“If a girl rejects your proposal, don't go back. She might come crawling back when things don't work out with her other plans, but you'll just be a consolation prize.”

Dotse Eriko wrote:

“Never date a woman who said, 'My boyfriend travelled and never reached out to me. The day he will reach out to her, she will leave you. If they claim they are waiting for their abroad boyfriend, please let them continue to wait. Don’t force them to accept you.”

Abdallah Hamdiya said:

“May we all end up with the right partner.”

