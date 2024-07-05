Chef Smith recently announced himself as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

His record turned out to be false after the Guinness World Record responded to enquiries from Ghanaians

A recent video of him in cheerful spirits has sparked a frenzy on social media

On July 2, Chef Ebenezer Smith, who had cooked for 35 days during an unapproved Guinness World Record attempt, held a press conference to announce that he had become the newest record holder.

Chef Smith claimed to have received a certificate, which Guinness World Records denied issuing to him.

His attempt sparked a lot of rage online, especially among fans who wished his lie would be true.

Chef Smith sings Defe Defe

In a recent video, which must have been posted before Chef Smith's press conference, the chef was seen heartily singing Team Eternity's viral gospel hit song, Defe Defe.

The video posted on his Tikok has raked in a lot of views as fans thronged the comments section to express their remarks about his fiasco.

It's unclear what the chef's next step would be after the Guinness World Records exposed his act to defraud Ghanaians.

Fans react to Chef Smith's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Chef Smith singing Defe Defe.

Boatemaa morning star said:

He didn’t take your shame biaaa is still with you

Everest wrote:

Congratulations, u're indeed a chef cus u cooked Ghana and almost cooked the whole world

Enyonam noted:

Chef smith ay3 yen defe defe

Amma commented:

Chef Smith is half Fante & half nigerian oo.....so why are you guys surprised about his fake GWR

Erssey5 added:

So you stood almost a month to cook without any application and then you rewarded yourself?. okayyyyyyyyyyy

Member of Chef Smith's team speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rashid Isah, a member of Chef Smith's team, had sparked reactions on social media after he accused the Ghanaian chef of greed and selfishness.

This comes after his findings established that Chef Smith's attempt to set a new world record was based on deception and lies.

