Chef Smith's team has also responded to concerns regarding the cook-a-thon world record attempt

In a video, a team member for the Ghanaian chef said the team had taken notice of claims by the Guinness World Records and would respond in due time

It, however, clarified that video evidence of the cook-a-thon was sent to the Guinness World Record for review

A member of Chef Smith's team has reacted to public concerns about the controversial cooking marathon record attempt.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Peace FM's Facebook page, Rashed Issah said in an interview that the team's priority now was to address issues between Chef Smith and the police.

Setting the records straight, Rasheed Issah said the team submitted video evidence of six terabytes to the Guinness World Records for review.

When the host quizzed him whether he was aware that Guinness World Records had issued a statement stating that Chef Smith was not the new record holder for the longest cooking time held by an individual, Rasheed Issah responded in the affirmative, adding that the team would respond adequately to those claims.

"Those statement have come to notice and we would sit with out legal team and Chef Smith to look at the documents we also have," he told Kwesi Aboagye.

Cody Micky unhappy with Chef Smith

Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has been lamenting on social media after the Guinness World Records rubbished claims by Chef Smith that he had been named as a new world record holder.

The recent incident came after he made a video calling the Ghana Police Service to call Chef Smith for questioning.

Code Micky urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate where Chef Smith got his Guinness World Record certificate.

Shatta Wale mocks Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had lampooned Chef Ebenezer Smith after it emerged that his Guinness World Record certificate was forged.

Shatta Wale has mocked Chef Smith for presenting a fake GWR certificate to announce himself as the new record holder.

He also accused Chef Smith of causing fear and panic in Ghana with the stunt he pulled at his press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel on June 2, 2024.

