Guinness World Records has responded to Chef Smith's claim that he is the current record holder of the longest cooking marathon

GWR categorically stated in a response to a concerned Ghanaian that it never received any application from Chef Smith

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed in the Ghanaian Chef and took to the comments to express their views

Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith has left many hearts broken after t was discovered that he lied to Ghanaians and the world about his Guinness World Record attempt.

Chef Smith on Tuesday, July 3, 2024, organised a press conference to inform Ghanaians that his attempt to break the longest cooking marathon has been approved.

In essence, he is the latest record holder of that category. However, it later appeared that his statement and the whole press conference was a hoax.

Drama unfolds shortly after Chef Smith's announcement

Drama unfolded shortly after the presser as reports indicate that he was picked up by police and other security officers, following an arrest orchestrated by Ghanaian musician Nana Boroo over a purported breach of contract.

Ghanaians were curious to know the truth about his status after the incident at the press conference.

Guinness responds to Ghanaian's concerns

Guinness subsequently released a response, denying ever verifying Chef Smith's attempt. In another response to @gskzurek, GWR claimed it never received any application or evidence of Chef Smith's cook-a-thon attempt.

Netizens react to GWR's response to Chef Smith

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed and took to the comment section to express their views.

Rhodaline Amoah said:

"So what pushed him to do that press conference? who is chasing him."

@James Kwaku Boffah commented:

"The so-called giant Media in Ghana had this news all over without checking facts and figures. Will CNN or BBC or France 24 do this?"

