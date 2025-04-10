After years of rebuilding, Barcelona have emerged as favourites to win the 2024/25 Champions League with Hansi Flick in charge

Paris Saint-Germain have shifted their focus from superstar signings to building a cohesive team, and it might finally pay off

Despite their big win against Real Madrid, Arsenal are only rated in fourth place in the latest Champions League rankings

As the dust settles after the first legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the picture is starting to become clearer - and so are the favourites.

Barcelona have emerged as the top contenders to lift the trophy in the 2024/25 campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan close behind.

With surprises already unfolding and big names on the back foot, this season promises a thrilling climax.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal, despite their big win against Real Madrid, are rated fourth, according to Goal.com.

2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners predicted

1. Barcelona

Under Hansi Flick's tactical guidance and backed by a generation of talented youth players like Lamine Yamal, blended with experienced pros like Robert Lewandowski, Barça are playing with the kind of identity that once defined them.

With a strong first-leg 4-0 win in the quarter-finals over Borussia Dortmund and a favourable path ahead, they have rightly been installed as favourites. If they maintain this form and pace, a sixth European crown could be within reach.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

For years, PSG have carried the burden of expectation in the Champions League, often stumbling when it mattered most. However, the 2024/25 season might just mark a turning point.

Gone are the days of high-profile transfers made more for commercial impact than footballing logic. Under Luis Enrique, PSG is focused on tactical cohesion - and it has been paying off.

With a strong first-leg performance in the quarter-finals, defeating Premier League side Aston Villa 3-1, this could very well be PSG's best chance yet to finally claim a European title that has long eluded them.

3. Inter Milan

Inter Milan have proven their mettle in Europe yet again. After dispatching Bayern Munich 2-1 on the road with calm professionalism in the last eight, Simone Inzaghi’s side are among serious UCL title challengers this season.

Inter boast one of the most tactically mature sides left in the competition, and with players like Marcu Thuram, Lautaro Martínez, Nicolò Barella, and Denzel Dumfries continuing to shine, they could go all the way this time.

Their mix of European experience and tactical sharpness makes them dangerous opponents for any side.

4. Arsenal

If any team made a statement in the first leg of the quarter-finals, it was Arsenal. The 3-0 demolition of Real Madrid was emphatic yet despite this, the English side is only ranked fourth of the favourites.

That position might seem harsh, but it likely reflects lingering doubts about the Gunners' ability to maintain their consistency across two legs and in the latter stages of such a high-stakes competition.

Midfield maestro of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey was praised by Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber, and the Ghanaian would be expected to display the same form in the second leg on April 16.

5. Bayern Munich

It hasn’t been the most dominant season for Bayern Munich by their lofty standards, but writing them off is always a risk, especially when the have big-game players such as Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

However, recent inconsistency and a tricky first-leg result against Serie A's Inter Milan have seen their stock drop, with Vincent Kompany's side facing an uphill task to stage a comeback against the Italians.

6. Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, the feel-good story of this year’s competition, were beaten 3-1 during their visit to PSG on Wednesday.

Making a deep run in the Champions League was hardly expected, but Villa have shown resilience, tactical acumen, and a fearlessness that has seen them reach the quarter-finals.

Should they continue to punch above their weight, they might just find themselves in the semi-finals or beyond - that is, if they can edge out the French team in the second leg.

7. Real Madrid

A 3-0 defeat in the first leg to Arsenal has left Real Madrid in unfamiliar territory. Normally Champions League royalty, Los Blancos are now up against it, needing a historic comeback to stay alive.

While their pedigree and past heroics can't be ignored - and with key players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr able to conjure magic at any time, it would be impossible to count them out.

They lacked organisation and attacking quality as Arsenal exposed their vulnerabilities with Declan Rice netting two free kicks.

8. Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund have done well to make it this far, but they're widely seen as the least likely to win the competition.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League losing finalists were thrashed 4-0 by Barcelona in their first leg of the quarter-finals, and a comeback for Dortmund is not expected.

The Bundesliga side was completely outclassed by their La Liga opposition, with their former attacker Lewandowski hurting his old team.

Hansi Flick could retired after Barcelona

YEN.com.gh earlier reported why manager Hansi Flick said he would reportedly not coach another football team after leaving FC Barcelona.

The former Bayern Munich boss is said to be planning retirement from mainstream coaching already, with the Catalans likely his final side.

