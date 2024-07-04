A video of Code Micky's reaction regarding reports that Chef Smith forged a Guinness World Record certificate is trending

He called for the Police to question the Ghanaian Chef on how he got that particular certificate

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

Popular content creator and YouTuber Code Micky has called on the Ghana Police Service to interrogate embattled Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Code Micky, who looked displeased, said the Police must find out from the embattled Chef where he got the Guinness World Record certificate.

"They must ask where he got the certificate from because some are asking what his intent is".

"If you look at his certificate, it is very similar to the original one , even his went into more detail by stating that the record attempt happened at Spintex in Accra, so we must find out where he got that certificate from", he said.

Cody Micky used his social media platform to promote Chef Smith's cook-a-athon and even granted him an interview in which the latter expressed optimism that he would be declared the winner.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 views and 98 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on Code Micky's comments regarding Chef Smith.

@missnanaakua81 stated:

This is really embarrassing

@owususimon7351 indicated:

Ghana we dey everything na settings

@babaFawaz replied:

Awww Ama Ghana, Charley we have to arrange Kulibayo to fix Chef Smith ooooh - some people need some slaps to reset

@julianaappiah9833 wrote:

This makes me believe that, he was rounding shift with his twin brother during the cooking. What a shame.

Shatta Wale mocks Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had lashed out at Chef Smith regarding his fake Guinness World Record certificate.

The Dancehall artiste branded the Chef's Cook-a-thon event in February as "illegal cooking" and also questioned the origin of Chef Smith's GWR certificate.

He also jokingly accused Chef Smith of causing fear and panic in Ghana with the stunt he pulled at his press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel on June 2, 2024.

