The Guinness World Records says Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has not been named the new world record holder for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

This comes after a Ghanaian named Edem Kojo sent an email to the organisation seeking clarity, especially after the Ghanaian chef held a press conference announcing that Guinness World Records had declared him the new record holder.

Responding to the email, Guinness World Records stated that Chef Smith had not set any new record, as he purported to.

Also, the organisation clarified that they did not issue the certificate Chef Smith showcased during the press conference.

The email concluded by reiterating that the current holder of that record is Irish chef Alan Fisher.

"No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate.The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

Ghanaians unhappy with Chef Smith

King Del stated:

Oh yawa oo...so what could push him to do this??

Wonderman Josh-nart replied:

He is famous now and that is what matters to him

Krima Stephenson added:

GWR too can’t u say you don’t know and that the person enquiring should eat her house matter? Which kind yawa be this?

Betty Odai indicated:

On a more serious note the guy has really disgraced the whole country ooo that’s a bad blood for Ghana this is not good

One-year-old boy named world record holder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a little Ghanaian boy has been officially declared the youngest male artist in the world by Guinness World Records.

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah set the record at one year and 152 days old. Kukua, the young artist's mother, who is also an artist, made this known at a press conference in Accra.

