King Promise Spotted Jamming With Rema In New York, Fans React
- Ghanaian singer King Promise joined his Nigerian colleague Rema in New York City
- The Nigerian Afrobeats star held a listening session in the US for his newly released album, HEIS
- Videos of him at the album listening session with Rema have popped up online
King Promise embarked on another world run after releasing his new album True To Self on June 14.
The Ghanaian crooner and Terminator hitmaker announced dates for his shows across Europe and North America.
Ahead of his upcoming show in the US, King Promise was recently spotted with his Nigerian colleagues Rema and Joeyboy.
King Promise supports Rema
King Promise and Rema, who is currently on a promotional run for his new HEIS album, are among the Afrobeats genre's many poster boys from Africa.
The multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer joined Rema at his album release party in New York with Joe Boy. The event saw other superstars including Asap Ferg and EMPIRE signee Shaboozey in attendance.
At the event, Rema performed some tracks off the 11-track LP, including War Machine featuring Odumodublvck, which became an instant fan favourite after the album dropped.
Rema describes his new album as a cultural reset for the Afrobeats genre, which he believes has been watered down due to Western influences.
Fans react to King Promise and Rema's linkup
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Promise's appearance at Rema's album release party.
@mide_carter19 said:
Na the cheat code for industry be dat their always hating on them
@_DannyMerry wrote: Later he will say the industry is filled with fake people lol. @SabogSa exclaimed: Abonten wayyyyyyyy @Diceymuxic noted: Álbum wa dey don release already @_Menonwhite remarked: Been proud of what you do is very important @metronaija added: This Rema album is nonsense but you people will not say it bcos it is rema. Absolutely nonsense music
King Promise cancels his show
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Summerstage event in Bronx grinded to a halt after the weather took a nasty turn.
King Promise couldn't perform due to the weather. However, the Ghanaian singer came out onnstage to interact and extend his apologies to fans who braved the rain to see him perform.
