King Promise has apologised to fans who stood in the rain waiting for him at the Ghana SummerStage show in Bronx, New York

Other musicians on the bill performed earlier and entertained the crowd, but bad weather conditions saw the event then called off

The Ghanaian musician did not get the chance to perform on stage and pleaded with the crowd, explaining what had transpired

Ghanaian musician King Promise extended his apologies to fans who braved the rain to see him perform at the Ghana SummerStage show in the Bronx, New York, on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

The event, eagerly anticipated by many, faced an unexpected turn when the weather took a nasty turn, causing the show to end prematurely.

King Promise apologises to fans after the cancellation of his performance in the USA. Photo source: King Promise

Source: Facebook

Other musicians' earlier performances went ahead as scheduled, and the crowd, undeterred by the rain, cheered and danced along to them.

However, as the evening progressed, the weather conditions worsened, compelling the organisers to make the difficult decision to cut the show short.

Though necessary for safety reasons, this decision disappointed many fans, especially those eagerly awaiting King Promise's performance.

King Promise did not have the chance to take the stage. Understanding the fans' frustration and disappointment, he took to social media to express his regret. He explained the circumstances that led to the unfortunate cancellation, hoping to address the concerns and emotions of his supporters.

Popular blogger GH Hyper captured and shared the event's unfolding in a video showing the sequence of events. In the comments, some attendees voiced their discontent, accusing King Promise of arriving late to the event, adding to the frustration.

King Promise's apology sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kim_o_neal wrote:

"If it was to be Ghana, they would’ve blamed poor preparations of organizers to get to know how the weather is gonna be"

kravegh commented:

"Is a lie they closed the show and told us to go home . He only came after it was packed up when we stood there for hours."

letit_slideeddd said:

"After what he did in Ghana with that short Nigerian guy, do you ppl have the mind to go to the show again??? You deserve all that happened. He ain’t refunding any money, too"

King Promise and Black Sherif jamming

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, King Promise and Black Sherif, in a recent trending video, were spotted jamming to the former's Continental song on the street.

In the video, the two musicians looked excited as they danced together with some other dancers, with many social media users laughing hard at Black Sherif's dance moves.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh