KiDi took to X (formerly Twitter) page to brag and share excitement after Arsenal secured a comfortable victory over Bayer Leverkusen

The musician expressed anticipation for the upcoming Premier League season, believing the Gunners would blow away the competition

Arsenal secured a four-one victory over the German football club earlier this week, just their second win out of four pre-season matches

Ghanaian musician KiDi took to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, to share his excitement after Arsenal's impressive performance against Bayer Leverkusen.

The musician could not contain his enthusiasm following the Gunners' commanding 4-1 victory over the German football club.

The match, which took place as part of Arsenal's pre-season preparations, showcased the team's readiness for the upcoming Premier League season. This win marked the Gunners' second triumph out of their four pre-season games.

KiDi, a die-hard Arsenal supporter, expressed his anticipation for the new Premier League season. He confidently stated that his team was poised to blow away their competition. He said:

"This season dem dead 🔥🔥"

In the comments section of his post, many of the musician's fans were surprised to learn that he was an Arsenal fan. Others bantered with him, teasing that he was setting himself up for disappointment.

KiDi's support for Arsenal generates funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

twin_abena said:

"Arsenal fan?😂😂wow"

KinginGold1 commented:

"Arsenal fans ain't beating the allegations anytime soon 😭😭"

MeechAlsyna wrote:

"Cool down Sugar Daddy. Ain’t no way Arsenal putting two past Leverkusen in a competitive match. Arsenal always crumbles when it matters the most."

ebopogba6 reacted:

"Sei nkoaa then Man City go win am again😂😂"

KiDi praises Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh also reported on KiDi hailing Black Sherif after their recent collaboration on Lomo Lomo.

The musician took to his page on X to praise his colleague's delivery of his verse in the song, likening it to poetry.

Kidi released Lomo Lomo at midnight on July 31, 2024, with many Ghanaian fans elated about their new track.

