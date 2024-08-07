Ghanaian youngster Beeztrap KOTM met a female fan who couldn't contain her excitement after their first linkup

A video of the female fan sobbing after meeting Beeztrap KOTM has broached several conversations about the youngster

Scores of fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the vulnerable moment

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Beeztrap KOTM, who rose with the Asakaa Boys, is having a swell year after releasing Fly Girl with Oseikrom Sikani, which became an instant hit.

The Ghanaian star performed at the Ghana Party in the Park and scored a dream collaboration with Sarkodie.

A video of the artiste and a lady who appeared to be his biggest fan has popped up online.

Beeztrap KOTM and female fan share profound moment Photo source: X/BeeztrapKOTM, X/Edhub

Source: Twitter

Lady weeps after seeing Beeztrap KOTM

The Asakaa movement and its crusaders, including Beeztrap KOTM, the Cinderalla hitmaker, have garnered significant traction on Ghana's music scene.

While many tagged Beeztrap's moment with his female fan as unsurprising, others said it was planned, considering the timing of the video.

The trending video popped up online not too long after Beeztrap KOTM teased his upcoming single.

Beeztrap KOTM and his fan excite many

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Beeztrap KOTM's moment with his fan.

@Bornbless123 said:

“She won’t see her father and do this to him in public but rather misbehaving in public in the name of am a fun of him.”

@blessmanbuzz wrote:

“Women di333 na so norr unless you no get fame ..Current boyfriend will be laughing by his friends right now”

@kwabenakumdua noted:

“Loneliness plays a significant role. Many girls lacked fathers who were present and supportive in their lives. As a result, they seek emotional solace from any man who can provide the affection they missed from their fathers. Most look for it in public figures.”

Beeztrap KOTM collaborates with Gyakie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Beeztrap had announced that his smash hit single Fly Girl would get a touch-up from Ghanaian singer Gyakie.

The combination of Beeztrap's trap vibes and Gyakie's soulful voice was tipped to breathe new life into the already popular song.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh