Legendary gospel singer and composer Hannah Marfo found a way to seek solace after the passing of her 23-year-old daughter

The singer was joined by several gospel musicians and close family members at Odorkor in Accra for the funeral

Videos of the singer strengthening herself with her music ahead of the funeral have surfaced online.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Rev Dr Hannah Marfo has a lot to be thankful to God for despite burying her 23-year-old daughter Mildred today, January 17, 2025.

Hannah Marfo strengthens herself with her own songs as she prepares for her daughter's funeral. Photo source: TikTok/realHannahMarfo

Source: Facebook

Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh's passing was announced by the singer via a social media post on January 5.

Scores of musicians, including the legendary Cindy Thompson, joined the bereaved singer for her daughter's funeral at the Holy Ghost Revival Center ASsembles of God in Accra.

While Ghanaians mourn with Hannah Marfo, some videos of the singer preparing for her daughter's funeral with strong faith have surfaced online, impressing many fans.

The singer shared the videos on TikTok days before the funeral. In the videos, Hannah Marfo sang her gospel classic Papa Muo Bone Muo.

The song released decades ago, admonishes Christians to remain steadfast and loyal to God at all times. In this period as Hanna Marfo mourns her beloved daughter who used to help with her ministry, the singer is taking a page out of her book.

Hannah Marfo has three children, including the late Mildred.

Ghanaians mourn with Hannah Marfo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Hannah Mafro's mood ahead of her daughter's funeral.

Korkorlina1 🥰🥰🥰 said:

"😢😢 This song always motivate me after I lost my father and brother 😢😢😢 may this song bring strength to you mama😢😢😢."

Sir Prince 👑 wrote:

"This your song deɛ… my everyday motivational song o🙏😊… I play it almost everyday."

Gift remarked:

"Mama Hannah. God just took a fruit but he will give you more seeds which will yield fruitful in your vineyard."

Pretarita1 noted:

"Be strong mummy. In good and bad we will thank God because he knows what is best for us🙏🙏May the Lord turn your sorrows to a testimony."

PIOUS SIAW🔥🙏🏻 shared:

"Sweet mummy❤🥰. May the good Lord comfort you and the family for me🙏. Sister is resting well with her maker so please don't worry much please be strong for me🙏 @Hannah Marfo."

Apostle Dr Isaac kudjo commented:

"My spiritual inspiration woman, may God console you in Jesus name."

tricia added:

"May God strengthen you and your family. our hearts and prayers are always with you."

Kumawood stars throng C Confon's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee, Lil Win and several others had attended C Confion's funeral in Buokrom, Kumasi.

The actor died last year after succumbing to a long-existing health battle which got him hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Reports indicate that the Kumawood stars, led by Vivian Jill Lawrence, donated huge sums of money towards C Confon's star-studded funeral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh