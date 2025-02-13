The woes of Okomfour Kwadee's disturbing career nose-dive may have a lot to do with the rapper's mother

A video of the once vibrant hiplife star calling out his mother for excessively interfering in his life and career at 35 has popped up

The resurfaced video comes after intensified calls for music industry stakeholders to come to the rapper's aid

The sad story of Ghanaian hiplife luminary Okomfour Kwadee, now in his late 40s, has gotten many colleagues and fans concerned especially after videos of him looking frail and dejected began to surface online.

Captain Planet of 4x4 music group is among others who have publicly cried out for music industry stakeholders to attend to the hiplife star's needs swiftly.

Many have questioned why the rapper has not received proper and consistent care for over a decade despite the outpouring of love from the music community.

Rumours have it that some of the embattled musician's relatives are complicit in the rapper's career nosedive.

An old video of Okomfour Kwadee speaking about his mum's persistent attempts to interfere in his life and allegedly sabotage his career has just popped up online.

Kwadee, 35 years old at the time, was distressed as he shared his frustrations about his mum.

"It's like I am aimless in Accra. I don't understand a bit of it. Normally I'm silent about what she does but I don't understand. She should come for me and take me to wherever she wants and let everyone forget the case."

The Ofie Nipa hitmaker sounded defeated as he said he was no longer interested in the money he had made from his music and the properties he had given to his mum.

The video confirms Ohemaa Woyeje's recent assertion that Kwadee's mother has always been against his son's music career and believes the embattled rapper's sponsors may draw him back into his passion.

Ghanaians react to Kwadee's situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Okomfour Kwadee's woes.

@Highest_ye said:

"This would have been Shatta Wale too but man chose God and fought his battles.. young kings don’t be deceived by society and the media."

@lamartheo wrote:

"Since the one doing you is alive, you’ll never see light. Always pray dem dead."

@NanaFarmer101 noted:

"Now I understand his song OFIE NIPA hmmm this song now makes sense to me herrr life."

@VrrVRR20 remarked:

"Chale sometimes if you don’t look smart from some parent, your life will spoil o. If I had not looked smart and enter street like by now I be some borla guy but God dey."

Okomfour Kwadee's mum speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okomfour Kwadee's mum had opened up about his son's whereabouts after disturbing images of him surfaced online.

The woman told UTV that he had not seen the rapper for nearly a week and had even filed a complaint with the police.

