Dancegod Lloyd recently stormed his Alma Mater with his crew and new Afro-dance sensation Agadoo

The students were thrilled to see the dancer and his entourage, who took turns showcasing their Afro-dance skills

Ghanaian choreographer Dancegod Lloyd, raised in Ashaiman, is a proud alumnus of the Solidarity International School.

The dancer credited as one of the brains behind the resurgence of Ghana's dance industry grew up experimenting with several passions, including dance and football, which made him popular in school.

He recently went back to the school with his cronies to inspire and entertain his fans.

Dancegod Lloyd Takes Agadoo To Ashaiman For A Visit To His Alma Mater

Dancegod Lloyd faces Agadoo

Dancegod Lloyd proudly embarked on his trip with a host of the young dancers whom he mentored and trained after his exit from the DWP Academy.

Allo Danny, who recently changed his name to Danny GFC, and TikTok star Agadoo were part of Dancegod Lloyd's entourage.

Dancegod Lloyd shared his best moments from the student interaction on social media.

In the video posted by dancegod LLoyd, he was seen locked in a hilarious facial expression battle with Agadoo.

Ghanaians hail Dancegod Lloyd's exploits

Dancegod LLoyd flies his proteges abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd had flown out of the country with his mentees Maame Yaa Wells and Allo Danny, now known as Danny GFC.

He performed with them at this year's Oyofe Festival in Barcelona, which also platformed other viral stars from Ghana, including Championrolie and Afronita.

