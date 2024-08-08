Dancegod Lloyd Takes Agadoo To Ashaiman For A Visit To His Alma Mater
- Dancegod Lloyd recently stormed his Alma Mater with his crew and new Afro-dance sensation Agadoo
- The students were thrilled to see the dancer and his entourage, who took turns showcasing their Afro-dance skills
Ghanaian choreographer Dancegod Lloyd, raised in Ashaiman, is a proud alumnus of the Solidarity International School.
The dancer credited as one of the brains behind the resurgence of Ghana's dance industry grew up experimenting with several passions, including dance and football, which made him popular in school.
He recently went back to the school with his cronies to inspire and entertain his fans.
Dancegod Lloyd faces Agadoo
Dancegod Lloyd proudly embarked on his trip with a host of the young dancers whom he mentored and trained after his exit from the DWP Academy.
Allo Danny, who recently changed his name to Danny GFC, and TikTok star Agadoo were part of Dancegod Lloyd's entourage.
Dancegod Lloyd shared his best moments from the student interaction on social media.
In the video posted by dancegod LLoyd, he was seen locked in a hilarious facial expression battle with Agadoo.
Ghanaians hail Dancegod Lloyd's exploits
YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Dancegod Lloyd's visit to his alma mata in Ashaiman.
Dancegod LLoyd flies his proteges abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd had flown out of the country with his mentees Maame Yaa Wells and Allo Danny, now known as Danny GFC.
He performed with them at this year's Oyofe Festival in Barcelona, which also platformed other viral stars from Ghana, including Championrolie and Afronita.
