Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's family has paid a visit to his wife and appreciated her for all her efforts

The family from Banda in the Bono region, presented an awesome gift to her, leaving her speechless

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section with some hailing the woman and others appreciating Kofi's family

It was a moment of mixed feelings for Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife when his family paid her a visit at their Accra residence.

The renowned broadcaster's family called on his wife, purposely to thank her for all the love and care since he got injured in December 2024.

Miracle Adoma beamed with joy and pride as Kofi's relatives showered praises on her for being supportive wife.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has been unwell since December 2024, when he attended a festival in Dormaa and got shot.

The incident has rendered the once-vibrant journalist blind. Despite efforts to salvage the situation and restore her sight, Kofi Adoma has yet to regain his sight.

His wife, Miracle Adoma, who doubles as a queen-mother has been his pillar of support since the tragic incident.

As a token of appreciation for her efforts, Kofi's family praised her with kind words and gifted her a fat cow.

