Afro-dancer Allo Danny has changed his name to Danny God's Favourite Child (GFC) on all social media platforms

This comes after the dancer's former boss, Allo Danny, demanded he stopped profiting off his brand tag

The dancer shared an emotional statement as he announced his new journey as a brand

Ghanaian dancepreneur Allo Maadjoa recently granted an interview forbidding his mentee Allo Danny from using his brand name.

The Kumasi-based recounted how Allo Danny betrayed him and moved to Accra to continue his career with Dancegod Lloyd.

Allo Danny fulfils Allo Maadjoa's request

On July 29, Allo Danny has finally announced his name change to Danny GFC.

The dancer, who has earned co-signs from top stars, including King Promise, explained that he had to consider a decision while reflecting on his ten-year journey as a dancer.

He took to social media to announce his new name to his fans, saying,

For over 10 years, my name has been Allo Danny just to show appreciation to who first brought me to the limelight. I have been seeing videos circulating that I should take the “Allo” off my name.For a while now, I have been contemplating whether to keep it or not, but I have finally decided to change my name to “DANNYDFC”, which means Danny, God’s favorite child. Keep this name on you mouths whilst God takes me on a beautiful journey of grace and greatness.

Ghanaians react to Allo Danny's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Allo Danny's name change decision.

@Bra_Sammy20 said:

"We dey like the Allo Danny."

@_DrLomo commented:

"Normal Buh he change am."

@_sixteeseven remarked:

"𝐃𝐞𝐦 𝐠𝐢 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲."

@iamperry_10 exclaimed:

we still go call him allo danny

Allo Danny flies to Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Allo Danny had of the country to Spain for the first time with his new crew members led by Dancegod Lloyd.

The viral dancer performed with Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita at this year's Oyofe Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

The festival, which gathers hundreds of dancers from across the globe, is the world's most prominent African Street Dance festival in Barcelona.

