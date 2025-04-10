Championrolie has weighed in on his separation from his former colleague, Afronita after the latter left the DWP Academy

The viral dancer claimed in his recent interview which has surfaced online that he had fallen out with his colleague

Championrolie hinted at the status of their current relationship and what could happen in the near future

Ghanaian dancer Championrolie recently had an extensive chat about his career and relationship with some of his colleagues including Afronita.

In the interview published by Living with Creatives on April 9, Championrolie talked about his DWP colleagues like Aaliyah who first introduced the academy to him and facilitated the process of his joining.

He also shed more light on his relationship with his former colleague Afronita. They were once a delightful pair creating dance videos and making public appearances together.

In 2023, Championrolie gave his colleague a birthday surprise with gifts worth over 20k.

Many suspected that the duo were dating and were crashed when Afronita decided to leave the DWP Academy a few months after the birthday treat to start her own dance school for kids.

Despite clearing the air about their relationship, fans continue to drool over why the bond and partnership between the two dance stars didn't continue after Afronita's exit.

Talking to Living With Creatives, Championrolie admitted that he had fallen out with the British Got Talent sensation.

"For a while now, everyone has seen that me and my PP don't create content anymore. You've seen that the vibe is low. But it's something between us that we'll have to talk about. So PP if you're watching this, we'll talk, he said"

Championrolie added that he was not ready to spill their private stuff on air. His comments about his stint with Afronita have garnered significant traction online as fans wonder whether the once delightful pair will ever go back to being a dance duo again.

Championrolie's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Championrolie's comments about Afronita.

DOFRYT said:

"A man who is able to identify his fault and apologise is the real man we talk of🥰🥰🥰🥰."

XOXO_NOT_FOUND✨💕 wrote:

"Noooo😭😭 this Cannot happen gods of our landddd😭😂 !!!😭😂godsss of our land."

BeLinda💕(PGH president) remarked:

"Omg!!did he just apologise. Should we anticipate a PP collab soon?? Rolie please serve us oo we beg🤩🤩🤩."

Iam.janet♾️🫶🖤💜 added:

"Awwwwwwnnnnnnn just coming back from YouTube this is so sweet , I feel like crying ,forever with you and your PP 🤎🤎🤎💛💛💛 Rolie he’s a nice guy 😁 we are back."

