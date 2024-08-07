Kylian Mbappe completed his maiden training session as a Real Madrid player as he linked up with his teammates on Wednesday, August 7

All eyes were naturally on the French superstar as he took his first steps in the training kit of the Spanish giants

His debut is eagerly anticipated, but Ancelotti may opt for a gradual integration to ensure he’s fully match-fit

Kylian Mbappe has finally joined his new Real Madrid teammates following his summer transfer, completing his first training session with the club.

The French captain, who spent seven trophy-laden years at Paris Saint-Germain, now embarks on a new chapter with Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe trained for the first time as a Real Madrid player on August 7, 2024, following his free transfer this summer. Photo credit: @realmadrid

Source: Twitter

Mbappe reacts as he trains for the first time as a Madridista

On his first day at Valdebebas, Mbappe looked perfectly at ease.

Photos shared on social media by himself show the 25-year-old seamlessly integrating with his new colleagues, especially gravitating towards the French contingent in the squad.

He captioned his post in Spanish: "Día 1. ¡HalaMadrid! 🤍🤍🤍 " which translates as Day 1, Hala Madrid!

He also had a warm interaction with head coach Carlo Ancelotti and trained under the watchful eye of renowned Italian physical trainer Antonio Pintus.

Who else joined Mbappe at his first training session?

Mbappe wasn't the only one returning to training.

According to Managing Madrid, Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy also rejoined the group after extended breaks following their deep runs in the UEFA Euro.

Their return significantly enhances the squad's depth.

The camaraderie and intensity in training reflect a team gearing up to achieve great things, with Mbappe at the forefront of their aspirations.

Ancelotti now faces the challenge of integrating these players into the team’s rhythm in time for the UEFA Supercup final against Atalanta next week.

Vinicius opens up about partnership with Mbappe

YEN.com.gh also reported that Vinicius Jr is eagerly anticipating playing alongside Mbappe in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The Brazilian winger envisions a powerful trio with Mbappe and Rodrygo de Goes, drawing comparisons to the iconic BBC partnership of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Discussing Mbappe's arrival, the 23-year-old described the potential partnership as 'brutal' for Real Madrid's attack under Carlo Ancelotti.

