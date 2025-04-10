The family of Richlove Pokua Yeboah has debunked social media rumours claiming she died from substance abuse

Her father, Mr Yeboah, said doctors disclosed to the family that her blood pressure was at zero when she was rushed to the hospital unconscious

However, he believes her death may have been caused by hunger and shared that her late mother suffered a similar fate

The family of the late Richlove Pokua Yeboah, who was involved in a tragic incident, has opened up about what happened to their daughter.

Richlove was reported to have died a few days ago at Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The late Richlove's father explains what happened to his daughter. Photo credit: @koforiduaflowers5 & @richybaby2020/TikTok.

Speculations over her death on social media suggested that the young Ghanaian lady died from alleged substance abuse.

However, the father of the deceased lady, Mr Yeboah, categorically denied the allegations, stating that he was never aware of his daughter abusing substances.

Speaking to a content creator, Mr Yeboah explained that the doctors told the family that when they checked her vitals after she was rushed to the hospital unconscious, they realised her blood pressure was at zero.

This implied that there was no blood flowing through her arteries at the time she was taken to the hospital.

"When we asked the doctors what the cause of death was, they told us that when they checked her BP, it was at zero. That is all the doctor told us after her uncles insisted on knowing what caused her death," he said.

"I called her to come home to eat the night before, but she told me she was with a friend and it was raining, so she would spend the night there. It was at the said friend's place where she had that problem. Because she had not eaten through the night, the previous day, I suspect it was hunger that caused it," he stated.

Mr Yeboah further suggested that Richlove's mother suffered the same fate, dying as a result of low blood in her system.

He said he was home resting when neighbours rushed to the house to inform him that his daughter had slumped and been taken to the hospital.

As a result, he also quickly rushed to the hospital to find out what had happened to her, only to be told she had passed away.

Netizens react to Richlove's father's interview

YEN.com.gh compiled a few social media reactions to Richlove's father's interview.

@WÏŠË ŃÄTÏØÑ said:

"What is this interview for. It he doesn’t know what he is saying. May her soul rest well."

@Dave also said:

"All her friends are alleging it was Red why so why is his explanations assuming it's the fault of the doctors."

@kwakuyeboah841 commented:

"He can have a lot of reason to convince you and Unless postmortem the doctor can not contradict himself."

@Obaayaa also commented:

"Such a beautiful girl..May God comfort her family."

Joana Yabani's cousin speaks at funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Joana Yabani, the final-year KNUST student who died in the school, was buried on Saturday, April 4, 2025.

Speaking at the funeral, one of Joana's cousins called for justice for her deceased relative.

She further advised young women to flee from abusive relationships in order to save their lives.

