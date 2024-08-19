21-year-old Lisa Quama has completed her undergraduate academic journey at the University of Ghana, Legon

The dancer's colleagues from the esteemed DWP Academy joined her to celebrate a recent academic milestone

Videos from their celebration have surfaced online, attracting scores of fans who admire Lisa Quama's strides

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has graduated from the University of Legon after studying accounting at an undergraduate level.

The star, who recently became the first Ghanaian female dancer to be verified on TikTok, has had to balance her bustling dance career with school.

Videos of the 21-year-old Lisa Quama in a cheerful mood after completing her undergraduate program have popped up online.

DWP Academy dancer Lisa Quama bags her undergraduate degree from the University of Ghana. Photo source: Facebook/LisaQuama

DWP Academy members celebrate Lisa Quama

According to Lisa Quama, she forayed into dancing as a way of swerving punishment from seniors in high school.

Despite dancing being a 'happy accident' that has earned her millions and significant social capital, the dancer stuck to her dreams of becoming an accounting professional.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, her colleagues, including Real Cesh, Championrolie, and Demzy Baye, were spotted with Lisa Quama as they celebrated the latter's milestone.

Ghanaians congratulate Lisa Quama

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lisa Quama's latest academic milestone.

Genevieve said:

"i really love the way their manager is always there for each of them 🥰🥰 may God continue to bless you all 🙏"

bashsurprisehub wrote:

"We are very excited to be part of thier day today"

LQ 4LYF 🫶(Baddest fam💚) added:

"Like seriously 😳 I don't even know what to say 😲 I don commot cap for you guys 🧎🧎🧎🧎 God bless you guys so much 🙏"

Endy daughter (only) added:

"Awwwww so cute God bless you all so proud of you LQ and Riri 🥰🥰🥰"

Lisa Quama runs from London to school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama, who traveled with her colleagues to London, had cut a trip short.

The dancer explained that she had to end her visit to this year's Ghana Party in the Park to return to her school.

