Lisa Quama has arrived in Ghana after a short trip to London with her DWP Dance Academy colleagues

The dancer who performed at this year's edition of Ghana Party in the Park expressed her dissatisfaction with cutting her London trip short.

She disclosed that she had to return to Ghana to continue her education at the University of Ghana

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama, who recently travelled with the DWP Dance Academy to London for their debut performance at the annual Ghana Party in the Park, has wrapped up her stay.

The 22-year-old Afro choreographer has already arrived in Ghana after over a week in London with his colleagues.

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama Photo source: Instagram/LisaQuama

Source: Instagram

Lisa Quama explains why she cut her trip short

Lisa Quama didn't arrive with her colleagues Endurance Grand, Liyah, Demzy Baye, Afrobeast, and Quables.

The dancer, one of the most sought-after choreographers in the country with a compelling online fanbase, said she had to cut her trip short because of school. She is currently studying to become an accountant at the University of Ghana, Legon.

While dance has significantly paid off for youngsters like Lisa Quama, the 22-year-old maintains her drive to pursue her dreams of becoming an accountant.

Fans react to Lisa Quama's arrival in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lisa Quama's arrival in Ghana after her first gig in the UK.

•C♋️ said:

And this school that we are sacrificing for doesn’t feel pity for us

iam_hammy wrote:

School why u do my rival like this

Aminah {Quamtym last born noted:

After school we are traveling around de world

Ellena Akoi commented:

I never knew Lisa Quama can be sad

Lisa Quama buys her mum a new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama had surprised her mum with a brand-new car. According to Lisa Quama, she saw her mum looking through pictures of her dream car, which inspired her to make the purchase.

The car is a brand-new Chery Tiggo SUV, and prices vary between GH₵380k and GH₵680k, depending on the specific trim model. Lisa Quama from the DWP Academy established the luxurious car, and she almost broke the bank by buying the new car gift for her mum, but she's proud of the decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh