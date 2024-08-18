Sista Afia performed with her mother at the Ghana Music Awards USA, which happened on Saturday, August 17, 2024

The mother-daughter duo thrilled patrons of the event as they performed the singer's smash hit 'Asuoden' together

Footage of the beautiful moment was captured by UTV Ghana and shared on their social media pages, where fans flocked to express their elation

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia delivered a standout performance at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 on Saturday, August 17, in New Jersey. The singer surprised the audience by performing her hit song 'Asuoden' with her mother, leaving the fully packed auditorium highly entertained.

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia and her mother performing on stage in a video. Photo source: UTV Ghana

The mother-daughter duo were lively and excited as they delivered the adorable performance. Sista Afia cheered her mother on as she sang the tune word for word without missing a beat.

UTV Ghana captured footage of the performance and shared it on its social media platforms. Fans reacted to the video, expressing excitement and admiration for the unique performance.

The Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 marked the fifth edition of the ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of Ghanaian artistes. Several notable figures, including Fada Dickson, Diana Hamilton, and Choir Master, attended the event, adding to the evening's glamour.

Sista Afia and mother entertain Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gloriaosarfo said:

"Aaaaaawn this is PRICELESS💯✅👌🏾 MOTHERS‼️😩 Bless your heart Queen Solomon 🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾 @sista.afia"

nhyira_regina commented:

"So how come we don’t hear of such programs 😢"

boakye7323 said:

"When mummy is your biggest fan🥰 😚. De most beautiful thing I’ve seen on the internet today"

nana_tibua wrote:

"Awww mummy did so well🔥🔥…. She deserves some pampering she’s so tired lol."

_missefe commented:

"Awwnnn❤️❤️❤️but mummy is beautiful oo she San so be guyest guy🔥🙌"

Bisa Kdei laments about GHAMRO

In more music-related stories, YEN.com.gh published that Sista Afia's colleague artist Bisa Kdei was not in the best of moods as he shared his dissatisfaction with the Ghana royalty system and criticised GHAMRO in an interview with a local radio outlet.

The musician disclosed that the music body called him to notify him about the amount of money his smash records Mansa and Brother Brother had generated for him.

The tape circulated on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their opinion.

