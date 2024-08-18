Ghanaian Gospel Singer Philipa Baafi Looks Radiant As She Walks Down The Street Overseas
- Philipa Baafi, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked elegant and radiant as she walked down the streets
- From the looks of the environment, the gospel singer was overseas, and she had a beautiful smile on her face, which made Ghanaians happy
- In the comments section of the video, admirers of the veteran gospel musician complimented her looks and shared their admiration for her
Celebrated gospel singer Philipa Baafi delighted her fans with a video of her looking gorgeous on TikTok. In the clip, the gospel singer looked elegant as she strolled down what appeared to be a street abroad. She wore a grey sweat top and matching pants, paired with a bright smile.
The video, which showed her radiant appearance and positive demeanour, caught the attention of Ghanaians. Admirers of the singer took to the comments section to praise her looks and express their admiration for her.
Many pointed out how youthful and attractive she looked, reminiscing about her younger days. Fans of the singer shared fond memories of the musician, sharing their admiration for her songs.
Philipa Baafi warms hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"Her lips alone❤️❤️❤️👸👸👸I have liked her from infancy, God bless her🙏"
Adwoa Petite wrote:
"Yh my sis named her daughter Philipa because of her and the little girl ask everyone to call her Philipa Baafi now she is a big girl 🤣"
amonoo commented:
"This lady was my childhood crush 😅😅😅 I used to admire her alot. Shout-out to you @Philipa Baafi"
GaYonbi_👅 said:
"I once came to your hospital 🏥 Phillibells at lapaz Hong Kong you treated me good 😊 God bless you ma"
Maame Akua wrote:
"She has been pretty since🥹❤️"
Mz Vee looks radiant abroad
Philipa Baafi is not the only one living overseas who is treated kindly. MzVee also looked elegant in her recent photos overseas. She wore a sleeveless dress and jeans.
YEN.com.gh reported that the singer's photos showed her in the US, specifically Dallas, Texas. Many social media users pointed out her gorgeous appearance and shared their love for her.
Source: YEN.com.gh
