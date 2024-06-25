Lisa Quama Shares Her Dream Career Before Dancing: "I Wanted To Be A Chartered Accountant"
- Lisa Quama has become one of Ghana's most successful viral stars, thanks to her dance videos
- Looking back on her career, the dancer disclosed she had other plans in life and was on her way to becoming a chartered accountant
- She shared an interesting tale of how her dancing career began and evolved over the years
Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama from the DWP Academy, the first female choreographer from Ghana to be verified on TikTok, has opened up about what her future would have looked like if she hadn't begun her dance career.
In a recent interview, Lisa recounted her foray into dance, establishing that it was a happy accident.
Talking to TV3, Lisa recounted how her dancing journey began and how it has evolved over the years.
Lisa Quama recounts how she started dancing
According to Lisa Quama, her earliest memory of her dancing career dates back to her childhood days.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The 21-year-old disclosed that her dancing career took off at Ghana National College, where she started dancing to impress her seniors, and she later joined the DWP Academy, where she met her mentors, Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, and Incredible Zigi.
Lisa Quama established that dancing was something she chanced upon on her way to becoming a chartered accountant. The DWP star added that she is enrolled in the university to ensure her chartered accounting dream comes to fruition.
Lisa's dancing career has already begun to pay off, as she is currently one of the most sought-after names in the country and abroad. She recently completed her US tour, which took her to different states and Ivy League schools, including Harvard University, to teach dance.
The dancer also shared her hopes of working with major brands and dancing with top global stars like Chirs Brown and Beyonce.
Lisa Quama buys brand new car for her mum
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama purchased a brand new Chery Tiggo 7 SUV as a surprise gift for her mother, a gesture which earned her significant traction online.
The luxurious Chery Tiggo 7 SUV, which is her mum's dream car, cost the DWP Academy star between 300 and 650 thousand cedis.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh