Lisa Quama has become one of Ghana's most successful viral stars, thanks to her dance videos

Looking back on her career, the dancer disclosed she had other plans in life and was on her way to becoming a chartered accountant

She shared an interesting tale of how her dancing career began and evolved over the years

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama from the DWP Academy, the first female choreographer from Ghana to be verified on TikTok, has opened up about what her future would have looked like if she hadn't begun her dance career.

In a recent interview, Lisa recounted her foray into dance, establishing that it was a happy accident.

Talking to TV3, Lisa recounted how her dancing journey began and how it has evolved over the years.

Lisa Quama recounts how she started dancing

According to Lisa Quama, her earliest memory of her dancing career dates back to her childhood days.

The 21-year-old disclosed that her dancing career took off at Ghana National College, where she started dancing to impress her seniors, and she later joined the DWP Academy, where she met her mentors, Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, and Incredible Zigi.

Lisa Quama established that dancing was something she chanced upon on her way to becoming a chartered accountant. The DWP star added that she is enrolled in the university to ensure her chartered accounting dream comes to fruition.

Lisa's dancing career has already begun to pay off, as she is currently one of the most sought-after names in the country and abroad. She recently completed her US tour, which took her to different states and Ivy League schools, including Harvard University, to teach dance.

The dancer also shared her hopes of working with major brands and dancing with top global stars like Chirs Brown and Beyonce.

Lisa Quama buys brand new car for her mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama purchased a brand new Chery Tiggo 7 SUV as a surprise gift for her mother, a gesture which earned her significant traction online.

The luxurious Chery Tiggo 7 SUV, which is her mum's dream car, cost the DWP Academy star between 300 and 650 thousand cedis.

