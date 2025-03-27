Viral sensation Nana Tornado has opened up about growing up in Tema as an effeminate young boy

The controversial online personality shared an experience with his hyper-religious father, who passed away many years ago

A video of him recounting his memories with his late father has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Ghanaian online personality Nana Tornado has been featured on a new episode of Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants and Confessions.

Nana Tornado gets emotional as he reflects on the loss of his parents. Photo source: Facebook/KingNanaTornado

Source: Facebook

The show, which used to be hosted by Gisela Amponsah, Ama Burland and Efia Odo, has enlisted new co-hosts.

In the new episode, the co-hosts delved extensively into Nana Tornado's life from childhood to fame.

According to Nana Tornado, he grew up in a hyper-religious home that did not embrace his effeminate persona.

He recounted how his father once invited church people home to cast the femininity out of him. He said:

"They prayed for over 30 minutes and I was starving. My mum was also in the kitchen preparing food and my nose was soaking all the aroma. So, I just decided to fall making them think they cast my demons away."

Nana Tornado told Efia Odo that despite being a recalcitrant young person, he regrets what his life has turned into.

The controversial viral personality is mostly known on the internet for his tantrums with several colleagues, including Afia Schwarzenegger.

Nana Tornado established that his life would have turned around should his father had lived longer.

An old photo of Nana Tornado and his late mum. Source: @NanaKingTornado

Source: Instagram

The Tema-based star recently lost his mother, Beatrice Akuorkor Wood.

The late matriarch, who lost her life at the Ridge Hospital in January, was survived by her five children, of which Nana Tornado appears to be the last.

She was buried on March 22, after a solemn funeral service at the Tema Joint Church.

Nana Tornado's story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nana Tornado's latest account of how his life has turned out.

@franchescaasamoah3046 wrote:

"Tornado u so so right. There are soul beings and soulless beings so like you said some people nothing you go do for them or do them, dey are what dey are. Good or bad. Facts."

@kofitoontoom said:

"Tornado has a stronger argument on the God discussion. The only reason people may struggle to understand him is because our minds have been directed in one way since we had a blank canvas. I call it the tabular rasa syndrome. Once you go through it, it's difficult to back out."

@franchescaasamoah3046 wrote:

"I concur with Torna on the part he said he thought everything was gonna happen like magic for him😂😂😂I did same 😂😂😂till I saw shege😂😂😂. No open ye eyes n see reality. Nothing is happening for u without works."

@Gatfella_ noted:

"Free minded people are very intelligent. Intelligence goes beyond the books 📚 kudos King."

JoAnna added:

"Tornado Paa you are not serious 😂😂😂."

Afia Scwharzenegger teases Nana Tornado

While some Ghanaians empathised with Nana Tornado after the passing of his mum, YEN.com.gh reported that his nemesis Afia Schwarzenegger took a different route.

Afia Schwar tagged the funeral held at the Tema Joint Church to be too modest and uncharacteristic of Tornado's status.

She added that she would have given Tornado some money to get a bigger space for the funeral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh