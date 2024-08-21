Ghanaian TikToker Ama Yeboah has impressed numerous fans with a gesture towards her mum

This comes after a video of the viral sensation with her mum in a hotel surfaced on social media

Scores of fans hailed the youngster's gesture and shared their admiration for her supportive mother

Ghana has become home to a host of young and thriving content creators, including Ama Yeboah, whose videos have made her family an instant fan favourite.

The creative TikTok sensation documents her daily struggles and the thrills of her life as one of several siblings with their mother, who never turns down any of her scripts.

TikToker Ama Yeboah and her mum. Photo source: TIkTok/Iambezil4

Source: TikTok

The beloved Ghanian TikTok duo with nearly a million followers have gained significant traction thanks to the partnership with her mum.

In March, Ama Yeboah and her mum's entry to Dopenation's Zormizor challenge won them GH¢1000 cedis.

The singer's rendition of King Paluta's Makoma song is also one of her viral videos this year.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TikTok star Ama Yeboah appears to have embarked on a hotel date for a content creation assignment.

She went with her mum, who was constantly obsessed about the hotel room's fancy accessories as it was her first time sleeping in a hotel.

The video garnered significant traction online as fans shared their admiration for Ama Yeboah's strides with her mum and family.

Ama Yeboah and mum excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ama Yeboah and her mum's date.

Adwoa Vee said:

"Awwwww am happy for her.May God give her long life and strength to enjoy."

MU🥰🤩MM🥳YS💟 ✝️FAV💕ORITE ❤️ wrote:

"Obolo be funny 🤣🤣 pass her daughter oo🤣🤣"

abanyarkowa1 noted:

"Awww….May we have money to take our mothers on vacations and dates ❤️"

emmanuelmessiah907 remarked:

"pass through Rock City & feel the ultimate destination, abt 5mins drive from TelVan"

Graphic_Hub1 added:

"Meaning Ama has being to a Hotel before 😎😎"

