Yvonne Nelson has revealed how she was left on her own by her industry colleagues when she was banned by the Film Producers Association of Ghana

The actress narrated how Majid Michel supported her during the difficult period when she was neglected by everyone else

Nelson narrated the incident that led to her being banned by FIPAG and stressed her innocence in the matter

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, in an interview with Onua FM, shared how she got banned by the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG).

She revealed how she received support and encouragement from friend and colleague Majid Michel when everyone else had neglected her. The ban came after Nelson failed to show up for the movie shoot of 4Play Reloaded.

Yvonne argued her innocence and explained that she was juggling school with acting at the time but managed to make it to the set of movie shoots.

According to her, she showed up for Day 2 of the movie shoot but the shoot did not happen. She failed to show up on Day 3 which according to her, infuriated legendary movie producer, Abdul Salam Mumuni only for her to hear days later that FIPAG had banned her.

Yvonne mentioned that her colleagues shunned her and only, Michel reached out to her and offered support, despite the fact that there was a witch hunt by the association and he could have faced the consequences. Nelson credits Michel's support to motivate her to fight at her lowest moments.

Nelson also emphasizes the importance of support and unity in the entertainment industry and hopes it becomes more common. She expresses gratitude for Michel's actions, calling it a testament to his reputation as a true and caring friend.

Source: YEN.com.gh