The 2024 Ghana Party in the Park festival will take place in the UK on Saturday, July 13, 2024

King Paluta and a host of high-profile Ghanaian artistes have landed in the UK ahead of their performance at the music festival

A video of the musicians' arrival in the UK has got Ghanaians talking on social media

Fast-rising artiste King Paluta, will perform alongside other Ghanaian musicians at the UK's 2024 Ghana Party In The Park music festival.

King Paluta has had a good year, bagging two TGMA awards and releasing chart-topping songs. His latest song, Makoma, recently raked in a million streams on Audiomack and rose to No. 1 on Apple Music after a week of its release.

King Paluta and other Ghanaian musicians land in the UK

A social media video shared by blogger ZionFelix captured King Paluta's arrival and exit at Gatwick Airport in London before the music event, which takes place at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, United Kingdom (UK).

King Paluta arrived at the airport with Wendy Shay, Olivetheboy and Asakaa Boys' Beeztrap KOTM, who will also perform at the Ghana Party In The Park music festival. The artistes' team members were also part of the travelling group at the airport.

The video captured the musicians being welcomed by media personalities and fans who had trooped to the airport before their arrival. Later, King Paluta got together with OliveTheBoy for a photo session before delivering a freestyle in a waiting van with Beeztrap KOTM before exiting the airport to prepare for the event.

The Ghana Party in the Park (GPTIP) festival is an annual music event organised by the Ghanaian international entertainment group Akwaaba UK. Other Ghanaian artistes, including KiDi, Tulenkey, and Lasmid, will perform at the event, which will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Below is the video of King Paluta and the other Ghanaian musicians' arrival in the UK:

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

@officialasenduathacross commented:

"That's all we wanted guys, go give it to em hard "

@fsbstudios_ commented:

"Beautiful"

@kall_me_suzybrooks commented:

"@king Paluta ouch"

@leo__francis7 commented:

"The freestyle section was dope. Supporting each other, winning collectively . Ghana Music On The The Rice Like Stew♥️♥️♥️"

King Paluta Releases Second Visualizer For His Hit Song Makoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta released a new visualiser for his hit song Makoma, and fans feel the music video.

The new visualiser debuted on July 11, 2024, and has attracted significant attention and praise, boosting the song's popularity.

