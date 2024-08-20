Ghanaian singer OliveTheBoy has showcased the love between him and his mum in a video that has popped up online

The singer recently visited his mum ahead of a concert and shared some of their hearty moments with fans

Fans drooled over the 21-year-old star and his mum's heartwarming videos and requested more

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Joel Ofori Bonsu, popularly known as OliveTheBoy, had a hard time convincing his parents about his musical strides.

The Afrobeats star said he had to keep his music career a secret until 2021, when his first EP, which had his debut hit single Good Sin, came out.

The musician, who appears to have settled his score with his parents, recently shared some heartwarming moments with his mum.

OliveTheBoy, Ghana's Afrobeats sensation behind fan favourites like Good Sin and Asylum, has had to make several sacrifices to launch his music career.

Apart from leaving home, the singer, who was a mechanical engineering student at KNUST, said he had to pause his academic journey to pursue music.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, OliveTheBoy, who recently performed at NDC's Youth Manifesto launch, sat still at her mother's feet for a hairdo.

Many fans thronged the comments section, drooling over the bond between OliveTheBoy and his mum.

OliveTheBoy and his mum excite fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to OliveTheBoy and his mum's heartwarming moments.

janny nat said:

"those who achieve success always have one thing in common: a deep love and respect for their mothers, and that's where happiness begins. Continue to be great 💚💚"

SaviourKnight wrote:

"Mommy boy like me too when I was with my her lol"

Abena Fantana27 remarked:

"So Cute 💚💯 Thank You mom for making my wonder boy hair for him, may u live long🙏"

Cury Blue💙💙💙💙 added:

"My mum would braid my hair for and knock me hard ten times on my head be4 we finish braiding. But the love is deep❤❤❤"

OliveTheBoy threatened by his parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that OliveTheBoy recounted his parents' early reaction to his music career.

In an interview, the singer recalled how her parents threatened to arrest him should he choose music over school. It took respected family members to plead on his behalf and squash the dispute between OliveTheBoy and his parents.

