Actress Maame Serwaa celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday, August 19, 2024

The actress, in a trending video, was surprised by her alleged boyfriend, who visited her home and sprayed bundles of cash on her

Many fans on social media thronged to the comment section to gush over Maame Serwaa and her boyfriend

Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Maame Serwaa's alleged boyfriend sprays cash on her as she celebrates her birthday. Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa

Maame Serwaa's boyfriend sprays cash on her

Maame Serwaa held a private birthday party in the evening at her plush home to celebrate her new milestone.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was spotted with her unidentified boyfriend, who visited her home to celebrate her new age.

In the video, Maame Serwaa's alleged boyfriend arrived at her home in an unregistered luxurious Range Rover, which appeared to be his newest acquisition.

The young man entered the actress' bedroom, decorated with red roses and balloons for the special birthday celebration.

Maame Serwaa, beaming with a bright smile and spotting a beautiful black and white dress, embraced and shared a romantic kiss with her boyfriend as he wished her a happy birthday.

The actress' alleged boyfriend took out bundles of cash from his bag and sprayed many cedi notes on her as she took out her phone to capture the moment.

Fans hail Maame Serwaa and her alleged boyfriend

Many fans gushed about Maame Serwaa and her alleged boyfriend in the comment section of the social media post. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these remarks below:

maryosei073 commented:

"Awwwww me smiling like mumu ☺️☺️😘😍."

Acy Chillz commented:

"God please bless my bae with money 🙏."

Nana Akua Sarfowaah commented:

"This is beautiful ❤️."

Pamela commented:

"Perfect Combi."

@Luxury_Fhace commented:

"Another day to cry for wetin no concern. Aww this is Emotional 😥😥😥."

@Nhanhaagyemang5@gmail.com commented

"I pray to have that money to do the same for my Girlfriend 🙏."

Catalina 29thAUG commented:

"I tap into her blessings 🙏🏻🥰."

