Ghanaian internet sensation Seniorman Layla has become one of Ghana's most notable names in comedy

He recently earned a cosign from his senior Kumawood colleague Lil Win, who shared one of his viral skits

Fans hailed the seasoned actor for his gesture as he rallied behind Seniorman Layla

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has cosigned renowned comedian Seniorman Layla.

Lil Win is arguably the most successful comedian from the Kumawood film industry.

He boasts of a mega film village in Ahenkro Kwaman, where he shot his critically acclaimed film A Country Called Ghana.

The movie, which features Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuwagu, and Charles Awuram, was well received by fans, earning several awards after its premiere.

In a recent post, Lil Win shared one of Seniorman Layla's viral skits on social media.

The young comedian who started comedy on a humble note is one of the most sought-after names in Ghana's comedy scene.

He was recently spotted on a set with veteran actor Agya Koo. Lil Win's gesture impressed Layla, who expressed gratitude in the comments describing his senior colleague as the Greatest of All Time.

Fans react to Lil Win's gesture towards Seniorman Layla

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's gesture towards Seniorman Layla.

junior.jujuu said:

"Senior Man you will soon blow up an international award Isha Allah 🙏💯📌🌟🏅🏆🏆❤️"

pilato_gh_ wrote:

"GOD BLESS YOU GODFATHER 🙏🙏🙏⭐️🤍 LEGEND GOAT 🐐"

_angelo_oo_ remarked:

"He even get vim Dey give am book 📕 😂😂😂😂"

cliq_fotos added:

"The way PILATO screamed. lol 😆 just like when. Jesus got crucified even after PILATO decided not to agree to his crucifixion and left it to the people to decide with the Counsel of Elders… 😂😂😂 JEHOWA FUOR yyiiiii lol"

Seniorman Layla recounts his relationship with Dr Likeee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Seniorman Layla had opened up about his enviable relationship with Kumawood veteran Dr Likee.

He talked about how Dr Likee took him into his community and helped him uplift his career as a budding content creator and comedian.

